Oscar De La Hoya proposes Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, offers a co-promotional event between UFC and Golden Boy Promotions

Following the announcement of the cancelation of Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr., Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya has proposed an option.

The former fighter has suggested that the YouTube star should face UFC star Nate Diaz when he's free from his current UFC contract. De La Hoya has proposed the idea of being the figurehead of promoting and setting up the huge matchup.

Diaz and Paul have, of course, shared a back and forth in the past as the 5-0 boxer has a history of getting under the skin of MMA fighters.

When it was revealed that the fight was off, 'The Golden Boy' took to Twitter to say:

"Sorry for your cancelation due to unprofessional fighters not making weight. Let’s talk Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz when he’s free from the UFC, imagine the GoldenBoyBoxing machine behind it? Will be huge!!!"

'The Problem Child' has already faced two UFC stars in Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. He first knocked out Askren with a brutal right hand and then went into a bout with Woodley.

Paul won against the former UFC champion as well, but the clash went to the scorecards. They then shared the ring again where Paul knocked Woodley out.

Will Jake Paul want to box another MMA fighter?

The enthusiasm that surrounded Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury/Hasim Rahman Jr. was that they both represented legitimate boxing opponents.

So far in Paul's 5-0 boxing career, he is yet to face a traditional boxer, which is why many boxing purists are yet to give him their full respect. Although he has tried to face two boxers in Fury and Rahman, both fights have fallen through.

Paul has made it clear that he wants to face an actual boxer so that he can prove himself and shut down the question marks that surround him as a fighter. However, a clash against Nate Diaz may be too tempting to turn down.

