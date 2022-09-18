I was falling asleep until Holly Sonders grabbed my a** - Oscar De La Hoya reacts to Canelo Alvarez beating Gennadiy Golovkin via decision

Oscar De La Hoya took a dig at Canelo Alvarez’s unanimous decision win against his arch-rival Gennadiy Golovkin.

Canelo dominated ‘GGG’ for the majority of their trilogy fight on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, earning himself a unanimous points decision victory. However, De La Hoya, who watched from ringside, appeared unimpressed with the fight.

In an Instagram story, ‘The Golden Boy’ joked that he was “falling asleep” during the fight but his girlfriend Holly Sonders cheekily kept him awake. He wrote:

“I was falling asleep until @holly.sonders grabbed my a**.”

De La Hoya, Alvarez’s former promoter, has been dating the TV reporter and social media influencer for a little over a year. They have posted a number of photos together on social media in recent months, indicating that they are closer than ever.

Meanwhile, De La Hoya's remarks about Alvarez’s most recent win didn’t come as a surprise. The two men have been on bad terms since the Mexican superstar left Golden Boy Promotions in November 2020.

What happened between Oscar De La Hoya and Canelo Alvarez?

The breakup between Oscar De La Hoya and Canelo Alvarez was one of the most talked-about splits in recent boxing history involving a fighter and his promoter.

De La Hoya managed Alvarez early in his career and helped guide him to superstardom. However, their relationship quickly took a sour turn after Golden Boy Promotions helped guide the superstar into signing an 11-fight deal with streaming service DAZN.

Less than two years later, Alvarez sued Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN to break away from the lucrative deal, and thus, became the most prized free agent in the sport.

Alvarez and De La Hoya have been on bad terms following his departure from the promotion. The duo even engaged in a word war on social media. These latest comments from De La Hoya about Alvarez’s supposed unimpressive win certainly won't make the situation any better.

