Oscar De La Hoya weighs in on Jake Paul becoming a ranked boxer if he wins against Tommy Fury

Oscar De La Hoya believes Jake Paul should be a ranked boxer if defeats Tommy Fury.

'The Problem Child' has been out of action since last October when he faced Anderson Silva. To his credit, 'The Spider' gave the YouTuber-turned-boxer the toughest fight of his career thus far. However, an eighth-round knockdown sealed the win for Paul by unanimous decision.

Just a few short months later, he's now set to make the walk again. This time, it's against a familiar foe, Tommy Fury. 'TNT' has been scheduled to fight Paul on two prior occasions, withdrawing from both prior meetings due to injury and visa issues.

Nonetheless, the fight is the biggest of Jake Paul's career thus far. Ahead of his return to the ring, the WBC has announced that the YouTuber will be a ranked cruiserweight if he can defeat Tommy Fury this weekend. While the rankings have proved to be a controversial topic, Oscar De La Hoya is on board.

During an interview with Fight Hub TV, the head of Golden Boy approved Paul getting a ranking with a win, as long as it's in the top 30. De La Hoya stated:

“Sure. Winning this fight, which I believe [Paul] will, he’s gonna knock out Fury. Winning this fight, I believe he should be ranked in the top, yeah, like top 30, you know? That’s a start. What’s wrong with that? There’s nothing wrong with that. He’s showing that he’s growing, that he’s getting better.”

Oscar De La Hoya believes Jake Paul's ranking could be unfair

While Oscar De La Hoya approves of Jake Paul being ranked, it comes with an asterisk.

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, 'The Golden Boy' discussed 'The Problem Child's' return against Tommy Fury. There, De La Hoya admitted that a top 30 ranking would be fine for the YouTuber.

However, anything more than that would be a bit problematic and unfair. De La Hoya opined that with just six fights under Paul's belt, it doesn't make much sense to rank him highly.

His comments come days after reports that WBC would rank Jake Paul in the top-15 with a win. In the interview, Oscar De La Hoya hit back at the idea, stating:

“I like him as a fighter. He’s growing, he’s learning, but to tell you the truth, this is only my opinion, I don’t think it’s fair to other fighters who have been trying to climb the ranks, who are maybe 15-0, who are maybe 20-0 and are not even ranked. So, they have to see all that."

