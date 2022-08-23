"I think it makes a lot of sense" - Otto Wallin calls for showdown with Anthony Joshua in December

Otto Wallin believes a showdown with Anthony Joshua makes sense.

'All In' is currently riding a four-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory coming in May 2022 over Rydell Booker. The Swede hasn't lost since his decision defeat to Tyson Fury in September 2019.

The 31-year-old has been waiting for another crack at one of the elites in the division since his defeat to the WBC heavyweight champion. Wallin has an idea as to who he can face next, Anthony Joshua.

'AJ' is coming off his decision defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk last weekend in Saudi Arabia. In his attempts to win back the belts he lost last September, Joshua came up short. However, he's promised a quick return to the ring, stating he wants to make a comeback in December.

Otto Wallin believes that he could be that returning opponent. In an interview with OLBG, the heavyweight stated that it makes a lot of sense for him to fight Joshua next. He stated:

"I think it makes a lot of sense for me and Joshua to fight each other. People in the UK know me for giving Fury one of the toughest fights in his career and I get a lot of support from over there. I’m always training and trying to get better and I can’t wait to go over to the UK and earn my right for another shot at Fury by beating Anthony Joshua."

Has Anthony Joshua fought Otto Wallin before?

Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin have never fought in the professional ranks.

However, the two heavyweights fought when the two were still amateurs. Prior to Joshua's Olympic run in 2012 that saw him earn gold, he faced the Swede. In fact, he faced him twice as they squared off in 2010 and 2011.

In both outings, 'AJ' got the better of the southpaw, winning on points. It goes without saying, but both men have improved a lot since then, and they've even helped each other improve. They've worked together in the past as sparring partners and teammates.

Despite Wallin's hopes of facing the former heavyweight champion, it's not known if Joshua will be as intrigued. When the Brit's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk was up in the air earlier this year, 'All In' called for the fight. Instead, Joshua turned him down, referencing his prior victories.

