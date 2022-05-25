"Force the champions to fight me" - Otto Wallin ready to take the step into contendership

Otto Wallin is ready to climb the rankings of the heavyweight division.

The Swede was last seen in action scoring a unanimous decision victory over Kamil Sokołowski in Feburary. He's set to make a quick turnaround as he's set to face off against former heavyweight title challenger Rydell Booker this weekend in Detroit.

The fight against the 41-year-old is just another step in in making his way to the top of the heavyweight division. Since suffering his first loss to Tyson Fury in 2019, Wallin has proved to be a name to watch in the division with wins over Travis Kauffman and Dominic Breazale.

Ahead of his return this weekend, Wallin discussed his future, as reported by BoxingScene. There, 'All In' was asked if Fury's retirement affected his future plans.

Wallin has previously spoken about trying to secure a rematch with 'The Gyspy King'. Those plans are now over, as Fury retired last month.

However, it seems that Wallin isn't worried by Fury's retirement. Discussing his future, he said:

“My plan has always been to become heavyweight world champion so that doesn’t change with [Tyson] Fury’s potential retirement. I’m here to work my way up the rankings and force the champions to fight me.”

Otto Wallin discusses fight with Rydell Booker

Despite being a massive favorite this weekend, Otto Wallin is not overlooking Rydell Booker.

The Swede is very likely to be one or two fights away from fighting for gold once again. He was previously scheduled to face WBC Interim Heavyweight Champion Dillian Whyte last year, but the bout was canceled due to an injury to 'The Body Snatcher'.

Since the cancellation, Wallin has tried to stay busy while waiting for another title opportunity. With his fight against Booker, it's seen as another staying busy bout. The Detroit-native comes into the contest on a two-fight losing streak against Kubrat Pulev and Filip Hrgovic.

Despite his recent record, Wallin isn't looking past Booker. As once again reported by BoxingScene, he said of the matchup:

“Booker is a well-schooled boxer and a skillful one. and anything can happen in heavyweight boxing, so I cannot underestimate him. I expect me to be the busier guy with Booker trying to counter my shots. I’m ready for whatever he will bring.”

