"I think he has to outbox him" - Otto Wallin on Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

Otto Wallin is expecting a competitive fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte. The Swede believes Fury can choose to either outbox Whyte or come forward and be aggressive to be victorious. Fury and Whyte will meet this Saturday at Wembley Stadium with a record-breaking 94,000 set to attend. 'The Gypsy King' will defend his WBC Heavyweight Championship and his undefeated record.

Despite 'The Bodysnatcher' not taking part in the early promotions of the bout due to issues with the fight contract, Whyte did attend the final press conference. The two former sparring partners were largely respectful as they discussed one of the most important fights of their careers.

Watch the full final press conference between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte:

Here's what Wallin said in an interview with Boxing Social:

"Fury is the one who is gonna dictate how this fight will play out. I think he has to outbox him and move around. But he's been more aggressive lately. Even though [Deontay] Wilder and Whyte are different, he can come out and try to push him back. If Fury can box him going forward that would be great for him, taking away Dillian's chance really."

Since teaming up with SugarHill Steward, Fury has fought on the front foot more and scored a knockout in his last two fights. However, it remains to be seen if 'The Gypsy King' risks such an approach against a phenomenal counter puncher such as Whyte.

Otto Wallin predicts Tyson Fury to win on points

Otto Wallin continued by sharing his prediction that Fury will win on points against 'The Bodysnatcher'.

"I pick Fury by decision."

Watch Wallin's full interview with Boxing Social:

Fury is a strong favorite for Saturday's fight and is widely regarded as the best heavyweight in the world. Regardless, 'The Bodysnatcher' has an incredible opportunity to cause an upset.

In Fury's public workout, he appeared leaner than when preparing to fight Deontay Wilder. Friday's weigh-in should provide further indication of that.

Edited by Phil Dillon