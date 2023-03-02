Pay-per-view buys revealed for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Jake Paul might've lost to Tommy Fury, but he did a great job at the box office.

'The Problem Child' returned to the boxing ring over the weekend in Saudi Arabia. The bout was his first since defeating Anderson Silva last October, and it was a familiar opponent. On Sunday, he finally got to settle the score with longtime rival Tommy Fury.

The pair headlined an ESPN+ pay-per-view, featuring champions such as Ilunga Makabu and Badou Jack on the undercard. However, it was the headliner’s bad blood between the two celebrity boxers that brought the most fans in.

In the end, Tommy Fury prevailed by split decision. Despite one judge's dissent, the bout wasn't viewed as that close, as the Brit controlled the fight with his jab. While Paul was able to get a knockdown in the final round, it wasn't enough to pull off the win.

While he's hurt about not getting the win, Jake Paul made out alright. As he revealed on his podcast, the fight with Fury will likely go down as one of the biggest of the year. Paul estimated that the fight did half a million pay-per-view buys.

Paul revealed:

"I guess the silver lining is that the pay-per-views are off the f***** charts. Like, it's probably going to be the biggest fight of the year. It's going to be hard to contend with maybe [Ryan] Garcia and [Gervonta] Davis... It's probably coming in over half a million buys, but we're still totalling everything."

See his comments in the video below:

Will Jake Paul fight Tommy Fury again?

These pay-per-view numbers just increase the chances that we'll see Jake Paul fight Tommy Fury again.

Prior to the fight on Sunday, it was revealed that there was a rematch clause for the contest. In keeping with Paul's previous bouts against names such as Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, his opponents didn't get the clause.

However, the YouTuber did, and following his loss to 'TNT' over the weekend, he confirmed his intention to activate the rematch clause. Granted, as of now, the second clash hasn't been confirmed as Paul will likely have months to activate the rematch.

ESPN @espn



wants to run it back with Tommy Fury #PaulFury "I'll come back. I think we deserve that rematch." @jakepaul wants to run it back with Tommy Fury "I'll come back. I think we deserve that rematch."@jakepaul wants to run it back with Tommy Fury 🔜 #PaulFury https://t.co/ifScegGO7k

While these pay-per-view numbers will likely help that decision, others aren't as keen on a rematch. Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn recently warned the YouTuber against a rematch with Fury and proposed that he fight KSI instead. 'The Nightmare' has been calling out Paul for the last few months for a date in December.

