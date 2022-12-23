Derek Chisora was in action earlier this month against his former two-time opponent Tyson Fury. Their previous encounters were rather one-sided and heavily dominated by 'The Gypsy King'.

Their third bout turned out to be no different and was also dominated by Fury. The heavyweight champion had quite clearly established himself as the winner by the sixth round of the fight and went on to win the fight after a 10th-round stoppage.

However, Derek Chisora's coach Don Charles has come under heavy criticism for allowing the fight to last that long. According to many, the fight should've been stopped as Chisora was considerably beaten up.

While addressing the same during an interview with SecondsOut, Don Charles suggested that he didn't see the fight as most of the fans did. He said:

"That’s what everyone is saying, ‘He’s taking such a hammering’. Not the fight I was watching. People might think I’m delusional.

"I will sit everyone down in a room and educate them from coaches to journalists. If we were getting knocked down and getting up and I’m letting the round go on."

Watch the interview below:

Bob Arum talks about Tyson Fury's next fight

Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum has confirmed that Tyson Fury will be taking on Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship next.

There has been a lot of back and forth between the two over the past few months. While the bout was initially hoped to take place in December, fans will most likely get to see the fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship next year.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, Bob Arum spoke about the potential of making Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk happen. Interestingly, Arum suggested that both fighters have agreed to fight each other without waiting for an interim bout. He said:

"So they want the fight. Both of them want the fight and so there'll be very little, if any, [messing] around. So we'll be able to make that happen. I'm very, very confident. As I said the fighters have both agreed to fight each other next without any interim fights."

Watch Bob Arum's interview below:

