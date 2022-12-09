The blockbuster heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship appears to be edging closer to coming to fruition.

Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas spoke with TalkSport yesterday and discussed the heavyweight mega-fight, which is being targeted for next year. Speaking on the negotiations for the highly-anticipated bout, Klimas said:

“All of us got together and we are almost done, there is not much left to talk. Two heavyweights, the best in the sport today, undisputed heavyweight championship bout, that is what the fans need.”

When asked about the date and location of the fight, Usyk’s manager revealed that while Saudi Arabia is the frontrunner to host the event, there are other options on the table:

“Most likely it is going to be no later than March 4 and most likely it will end up in the Middle East. But during today’s conversation I heard other options are coming like maybe London, Qatar. But, most likely we are aiming for Saudi [Arabia] because they are very interested in that fight, Saudi [Arabia] loves Usyk.”

On Tyson Fury's side, Bob Arum recently spoke with Fighthub TV and revealed that confirmation of the bout will happen very soon. Arum added that the Middle East or the English capital are currently the top two options to host the heavyweight clash:

“Well, I think both fighters want to fight, that’s a big step in the right direction, we’re now fielding offers from around the world and hopefully by next week we’ll be able to have an announcement. It’s very hard to imagine a heavyweight who can really compete with Tyson Fury, I think probably out of all them Usyk has the best chance. Could be in the Middle East, could be at Wembley in front of 95,000 people.”

The build-up to Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury beat Derek Chisora by way of unanimous decision in round 10 of their fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London last weekend. Shortly after the fight, Fury called out Oleksandr Usyk, who was seated ringside and challenged him to a fight.

They were also interrupted by heavyweight contender Joe Joyce, who also faced off with Fury on the edge of the ring. Shouting into Usyk's face, Fury said:

“I’ve already done one Ukrainian in Klitschko, didn’t I? And I’ll do you as well, gappy teeth. You ugly little man. Let’s get it on!”

Fury further spoke of the possibility of fighting Joe Joyce in the near future if the fight with Usyk fall through:

“I’ll tell you what Joe, I’m the only one who calls your name out. Everybody else is scared of ya! So if this lil rabbit don’t want it and it can’t be made, let’s me and you my brother in Wembley”.

