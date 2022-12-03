The highly anticipated showdown for the WBC Heavyweight title between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora is set to take place on December 3, 2022, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The undercard will feature another heavyweight clash between Daniel Dubois and Kevin Lerena for the WBA (Regular) Heavyweight title, Yvan Mendy vs. Denys Berinchyk for the EBU Lightweight title, and Isaac Lowe facing Sandeep Singh Bhatti for a bout at featherweight.

The main card is expected to start at 12 pm ET / 5 pm GMT, with the main event ring walks scheduled for 4 pm ET / 9 pm GMT. These timings are subject to change based on the length of the undercard fights

Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 - Timings

Following are the timings for this weekend's event for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Main card begins at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET, main event at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET.

United Kingdom

The main card begins at 5:00 pm GMT and the main event ring walk at 9:00 pm GMT.

Australia

The main card begins at 6:00 am AEDT on Sunday morning, December 4, and the main event is scheduled for 9:00 am AEDT.

India

The main card begins at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, December 4, with the main event slated to begin at 3:30 AM IST.

Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora - Where to stream

United States

Fury vs. Chisora 3 will be streaming on ESPN+ for US users. A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in the Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.

Canada

For Canadian viewers, the full card will be available for streaming online on the TSN App. A monthly pass costs $19.99 (plus tax), a 4-month subscription comes at $49.96 (plus tax), and the annual pass is priced at $119.90 (plus tax).

United Kingdom

UK viewers can catch the fight on the BT Sports Box Office app, where the pay-per-view is priced at £26.95.

Australia

Australian viewers can live stream the fights with the Main Event app on Kayo Sports, where the pay-per-view is priced at $26.95.

India

Unfortunately, there are no streaming or broadcast partners for this fight card in India.

Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora: full fight card

The fighters competing on the upcoming card are as follows:

Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora (WBC heavyweight title)

Daniel Dubois vs. Kevin Lerena (WBA “regular” heavyweight title)

Yvan Mendy vs. Denys Berinchyk (European lightweight title)

Karol Itauma vs. Wladimir Belujsky (light heavyweight)

Isaac Lowe vs. Sandeep Singh Bhatti (super featherweight)

Royston Barney Smith vs. Cruz Perez (super featherweight)

Hosea Burton vs. TBA (light heavyweight)

