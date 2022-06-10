Recap: Daniel Dubois' only professional loss against Joe Joyce

Daniel Dubois suffered the only professional loss of his boxing career against Joe Joyce back in 2020 at Church House in Westminster.

In a highly competitive contest, Dubois landed several power shots on Joyce throughout the bout. However, 'The Juggernaut' displayed a granite chin to take the young prospect's punches and fire back some offence of his own.

Unlike his previous opponents, Dubois was unable to significantly hurt the former Olympian. Joyce showcased a phenomenal jab that peppered Dubois' left eye and ultimately led 'Dynamite' to take a knee and fail to beat the count in the 10th round. Following the bout, it was confirmed that Dubois suffered a fractured eye-socket.

At the time of the stoppage, Daniel Dubois was leading on two of the three judges' scorecards; 88-83 and 86-85 respectively. The other judge scored the fight in favour of Joyce (87-84).

Many believe the hard-hitting heavyweight could have carried on in the fight and still had a great chance of winning on the cards. Regardless, Dubois lost his British and Commonwealth titles against a world-class and vastly experienced opponent in Joyce.

Watch the fight highlights between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce:

The aftermath of Daniel Dubois' loss to Joe Joyce

After Dubois lost to Joyce, boxing experts were questioning whether 'Dynamite' had the toughness to bounce back and become a world champion one day.

Dubois decided to sack his long-term coach, Martin Bowers, and employed Mark Tibbs for his comeback bout against Bodgan Dinu. Despite claiming a second round knockout, the boxer from Greenwich chose to split from Tibbs after just one fight.

He then linked up with highly-rated trainer Shane McGuigan, who also trains Dubois' sister, Caroline Dubois. The pairs' first contest together would come during 'Dynamite's' American debut against Joe Cusumano at the Rocket Mortagage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

The Brit once again displayed his superb punching power by stopping Cusumano in the first round with a flurry of punches.

Watch the fight highlights between Dubois and Cusumano:

'DDD' will fight for a second time on US soil in the biggest fight of his career against the undefeated Trevor Bryan tomorrow night. Dubois will have the opportunity to capture the WBA (Regular) Heavyweight Championship.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far