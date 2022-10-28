The pay-per-view price for Jake Paul's return against Anderson Silva will be $59.99.

Despite being just a few matches into his career, 'The Problem Child' has become one of the biggest names in boxing. Along with that, he's become one of the biggest pay-per-view draws in the sport as well.

Following the YouTuber's incredibly successful showing against Ben Askren on Triller Fight Club, Showtime brought him into the fold. Under the Viacom umbrella, he's had two pay-per-view showdowns with Tyron Woodley, winning them both.

The 25-year-old is now set for arguably the biggest boxing match of his career as he faces Anderson Silva. The former UFC middleweight champion was an incredibly successful MMA fighter, to put it mildly.

However, he's now having success in a second career as a professional boxer. Since leaving the MMA promotion in 2020, he's captured victories over names such as Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz.

Given the pedigree and name-value of the two headlining fighters, it's no surprise that the matchup is on pay-per-view. To watch the full card, featuring fighters such as Uriah Hall, Chris Avila, and Le'Veon Bell, they'll have to pay $59.99.

Fans can purchase the pay-per-view through their cable provider, as well as the Showtime website and app.

Anderson Silva denies reports that he's been knocked out in training

Anderson Silva has clarified previous comments that he made prior to his fight with Jake Paul.

The boxing match is one of the most interesting of the year, but it's currently hanging in the balance. The reason is that the Arizona State Athletic Commission, where the fight is being held, is set to hold a meeting later tonight.

The meeting is set to center around claims that 'The Spider' has been knocked out twice in sparring. In an interview released earlier this week, the Brazilian stated that he had been.

However, in a recent press release, Anderson Silva clarified his comments about being knocked out. In the release, the 47-year-old denied those claims, stating that the interview was old, and that he misspoke.

In a press release, the former UFC middleweight champion was quoted as stating:

“After seeing the reports and concern for me, I’d like to clarify two important things. One, I was never knocked out in sparring. I misspoke in that interview as I sometimes do when interviewing in English and exaggerated the normal back-and-forth action that occurs in sparring."

