IBF and Ring cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis drops a diss track to call out Jake Paul

Jake Paul has called out a number of notable names from combat sports ever since making his pro boxing debut back in 2020. However, Paul is yet to face a credible boxer in his 5-0 boxing career so far. Recently, he was called out by Mairis Briedis, a 37-year-old Latvian pro boxer who holds a record of 28-1.

Briedis holds the IBF and Ring cruiserweight titles and is recognized as the best cruiserweight in the world by The Ring Magazine and BoxRec. Recently, Briedis dropped a diss track on 'The Problem Child', perhaps hoping to get Paul's attention and possibly enter the squared circle against him.

Watch Mairis Briedis' diss track on 'The Problem Child' below:

Even though the Latvian boxer has taken his best shot to get a fight with Paul, it is unlikely that the two will ever cross paths inside the boxing ring.

The reason stems from the fact that Briedis is not as big of a draw when it comes to fighters that 'The Problem Child' would like to test himself moving forward.

Jake Paul recalls his pro boxing debut while taking a shot at KSI

Jake Paul recently completed two years as a professional boxer. His first pro bout came against fellow YouTuber Ali Loui Al-Fakhri on January 27, 2020.

'The Problem Child' posted a picture of him in his first pro fight and recalled the bout. As one would expect from Paul, he went on to take shots at his former opponent, referring to him as a "little guy". He also aimed shots at KSI and claimed the British YouTuber has been running since Paul's first pro fight:

"2 years ago today I made my pro debut and dropped this little guy… KSI been running since"

Jake Paul @jakepaul 2 years ago today I made my pro debut and dropped this little guy…KSI been running since 2 years ago today I made my pro debut and dropped this little guy…KSI been running since https://t.co/xFoQui4lVJ

It is worth noting that Jake Paul and KSI have been rumored to fight for a while now. However, the Englishman has yet to sign on the dotted line. 'The Problem Child' has beaten Deji, KSI's younger brother, in the past in an amateur fight.

On the flipside, KSI has a win over Logan Paul. The story line is set for the two to avenge the losses of their brothers. However, it remains to be seen when Paul and KSI will square off inside a boxing ring.

