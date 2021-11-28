"Little kid on a playground" - Tyron Woodley slams 'b*tch' Jake Paul for ducking the rematch

Since his loss at the hands of Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley has pined for another opportunity to go toe-to-toe with 'The Problem Child'. He recently scorned the YouTuber-turned-boxer for refusing a rematch against him.

After all the hue and cry about the tattoo bet between Paul and 'The Chosen One', it seems Woodley will not get his shot at redemption anytime soon.

In attendance at the Triller Triad Combat event, the former UFC welterweight champion spoke with Matthew Wells from MMA Junkie. Woodley opened up about Jake Paul's reluctance to fight him again.

"Man, Jake Paul a b**ch, he ain't want to fight. Like, 'You did it (tattoo) oo late.' Like no, you just don't want to fight and you found a way out they gave you and you took it and ran. It's like a little kid on a playground when they know they ain't really going to win," exclaimed Tyron Woodley.

Patty @Patty21761175 Tyron thinks he won and bets jake Paul a tattoo to run it back #tyronwoodley #Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Tyron thinks he won and bets jake Paul a tattoo to run it back #tyronwoodley #Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley https://t.co/cxsjussrBy

Tyron Woodley says he will return to MMA in July

Tyron Woodley has been away from the octagon for some time. Having suffered a series of unfavorable outcomes towards the end of his UFC run, Woodley parted with the world's largest MMA promotion on sour terms.

Woodley's most recent octagon outing ended as a first-round submission loss to Vicente Luque. That setback marked his fourth consecutive UFC defeat.

However, if what Woodley says is to be believed, 'The Chosen One' may be looking to breathe new life into his combat sports career. 'T-Wood' revealed he plans to fight much more frequently in the coming year. What's more, he says he'll do it across multiple promotions.

"So next year you're going to see me fight four times, four different promotions, four different styles of fighting. I'm going to be the first one to do it and then you'll see everybody follow behind," declared Tyron Woodley.

Catch the entire segment of Matthew Wells' interview with Tyron Woodley right here:

