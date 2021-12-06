"I'm a fan of the Tank" - Rampage Jackson says boxers need to 'take note' from Gervonta Davis on how to put on an 'entertaining show'

Rampage Jackson recently shared his thoughts on the WBA (Regular) lightweight championship fight between Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz, which took place at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Jackson discussed the fight on his official Twitter account, mentioning Gervonta Davis' 'entertaining' performance. Rampage Jackson made the following comment about the 'Tank':

"Great MATCH.. about time boxers put on a entertaining show. Jk, jk I’m a fan of the Tank. But the rest of the boxers out there needs to take notes from him"

Gervonta Davis scored a unanimous decision over Issac Cruz.

Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) last fought in June when he stopped Mario Barrios. He was supposed to fight Rolando Romero, but sexual assault allegations against his opponent forced him to withdraw. Isaac Cruz took his place.

Cruz (22-2-1, 15 KOs), on the other hand, has gone unbeaten in the last five years, defeating fighters such as Francisco Vargas and Diego Magdaleno. He's known for bringing the fight to his opponents, but this time he couldn't stand up to 'Tank's massive power.

SHOWTIME Boxing @ShowtimeBoxing



With scores of 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 @Gervontaa remains undefeated and retains his WBA Lightweight strap via UD.

Rampage Jackson denies rumours that MMA fighters are paid less

Rampage Jackson has denied rumors that MMA fighters make less money.

In a recent interview with Jim Grieshaber of FightVibe, Jackson revealed that his fight with Chuck Liddell at UFC 71 in 2007 netted him $7 million.

Rampage Jackson said:

"It's, it's strange that people think that MMA fighters don't make a lot of money. It's strange, as you guys really buy into this y'all really think, y'all think that we don't make no money". Talking about the earnings he made with the UFC, Jackson added, "Well, since Conor McGregor, the UFC has went up but I was fighting in the UFC in 2007 and was making millions... well I don't know what they were making before me but with my, my contract, with my pay-per-view, you know, I made 7 million fighting Chuck Liddell. I don't know what others, everybody else made... I'm really tired of people saying that we don't make money, which is not true."

Rampage Jackson stated that MMA fighters are typically not permitted to post their earnings. This is because it is highly probable that no two competing fighters will earn an equal share of the proceeds from their fights. This, in turn, is probably why many people are unaware of the actual earnings of MMA fighters.

Watch the video of Rampage Jackson speaking with Jim Grieshaber below:

