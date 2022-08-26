Relative of Floyd Mayweather's girlfriend commits suicide in the boxer's condo 

A relative of Floyd Mayweather's girlfriend Jamie Lynn died by suicide earlier this week in a condo owned by 'Money'.

Jarrett Johnson was just 24 years old. He was a standout football player who played as a quarterback and won the Southeast Missouri All-Region Athlete of the Year award. As reported by TMZ, Johnson's body was discovered by a friend who arrived at the condo at around 4:30 PM on August 22.

Lindenwood Football @LindenwoodFB Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of former Lion Jarrett Johnson in this difficult time. Once a Lion, Always a Lion. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of former Lion Jarrett Johnson in this difficult time. Once a Lion, Always a Lion. https://t.co/cwoqkFMo45

It has been reported that Jarrett Johnson killed himself hanging. There has been no revelation as to why the 24-year-old Johnson took his life, but it is believed that Floyd Mayweather is distraught over the loss.

The boxing icon shared a close relationship with Johnson, and the two were often seen traveling across the country together. It is worth noting that this is an extremely tragic news for the family, as his brother was killed back in 2019 at just 19 years of age.

Veteran boxer slams Floyd Mayweather for running when hit to the body

'Money' may look at himself as the greatest of all time in the sport of boxing, but Roberto Duran is not on the same page. The veteran boxer put up numbers in a career that lasted over three decades that are practically impossible in today's day and age.

Roberto Duran boasted a pro-boxing record of 106-13 and firmly believes that he could've beaten Floyd Mayweather if they ever fought each other. Opining on why he believes he was the superior boxer during an interview with iD Boxing, Duran stated:

“Me more experienced, more intelligent boxer. I was too intelligent and I would know when Mayweather would be good or would be bad. The defense that Mayweather used, he learned it from me. There is nothing that I could have learned from Mayweather. On the contrary, Mayweather would learn from me.”

Roberto Duran added:

“Mayweather has a problem, he doesn’t like to get hit to the body. Once you hit him to the body, he starts to run and complain that you hit him low.”

