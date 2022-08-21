Veteran boxer with 103-16 record slams Floyd Mayweather for running away when hit to the body- ‘Mayweather would learn from me’

Floyd Mayweather may consider himself the best ever in the sport of boxing, but ‘Hands of Stone’ Roberto Duran doesn’t believe the same. In a career spanning over three decades, Duran put up numbers that are almost unachievable in today's boxing landscape.

Boasting of a 106-13 pro-record, Roberto Duran feels he could have easily dismantled Floyd Mayweather if they had ever met.

Watch Roberto Duran's best boxing moments below:

While Mayweather remained unbeaten throughout his 50-0 career, Duran spotted a flaw in TBE’s game. He also revealed why he claims himself to be the superior boxer.

In a chat with iD Boxing, he said:

“Me more experienced, more intelligent boxer. I was too intelligent and I would know when Mayweather would be good or would be bad. The defense that Mayweather used, he learned it from me. There is nothing that I could have learned from Mayweather. On the contrary, Mayweather would learn from me.”

“Mayweather has a problem, he doesn’t like to get hit to the body. Once you hit him to the body, he starts to run and complain that you hit him low.” [sic]

Mayweather has compared himself to the likes of Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson in the past. Meanwhile, several boxing fans have also wondered about the outcome of a potential fight between Mayweather and Duran.

It is highly debatable whether Mayweather has a better resume than ‘Hands of Stone’ as both boxers fought in different eras and had incredible careers.

Nevertheless, Duran can clearly learn something from Floyd Mayweather, and that is his business acumen.

Floyd Mayweather is still making money from boxing after his professional retirement

Apart from being a boxing genius, Mayweather also made smart business decisions during his career which turned him into the richest boxer of all time.

According to reports, Mayweather currently holds a net worth of $450 million and has generated over a billion in revenue throughout his boxing career.

Having amassed most of his income after splitting ways with Bob Arum’s Top Rank, Mayweather was involved in the biggest pay-per-views in boxing history and continues to be a star in post-retired life.

After earning his 50th professional win against Conor McGregor, ‘Money’ hung up his gloves. However, he has fought in three exhibition fights since then and is ready to enter his fourth against Japan’s Mikuru Asakura potentially in September.

