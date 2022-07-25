Watch: Clip suggests Hasim Rahman Jr. stung Jake Paul with a jab while sparring 

Jake Paul's sparring video with Hasim Rahman Jr. was being played in the background in a recent training video released by Rahman Jr. The pair used to spar during lockdown before Paul fought his first two professional fights against AnEsonGib and Nate Robinson. In the video, the pair are seen casually exchanging jabs while walking around the ring.

Towards the end of the round, Rahman Jr. seemed to stun 'The Problem Child' with a jab straight to his face as the YouTuber turned boxer seemed to take a pause and bent over onto the canvas. The video was on repeat in the background while 'The Rock' trained. Hasim Rahman Jr. is currently training to fight Paul on August 6 at Madison Square Garden.

Watch the video below:

The rivalry between the pair began during one of their sparring sessions. Both Paul and Rahman Jr. got into a heated argument and almost came to blows. Jake Paul was initially set to fight Tommy Fury at Madison Square Garden, however, the Brit had to pull out of the fight after being denied entry into the United States. He was replaced by the son of former Heavyweight Champion Hasim Rahman.

Hasim Rahman Jr. thinks Tyron Woodley gave Jake Paul too much respect

Hasim Rahman Jr. was not too impressed by Paul's fight against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron 'T-Wood' Woodley. Woodley and 'The Problem Child' fought on two separate occasions and both times, Paul got the better of 'The Chosen One.' In an interview with TMZ Sports, Rahman Jr. spoke about why 'The Chosen One' lost both fights:

"First of all, all of Jake's opponents have been smaller than him. All of them have been much smaller than him, it's the first time he's gonna be in there with somebody that's gonna be walking him down and that's much bigger than him....You're a little boy and I'm gonna treat you like one. That's what Woodley needed to do, Woodley gave him too much respect and he sat back with his hands down."

On August 6, when 'The Rock' takes on Paul, he will look to put an end to his boxing career, which he believes is a "farce." 'The Problem Child,' on the other hand, wants to win against a legitimate boxer.

Watch the interview with TMZ Sports down below:

