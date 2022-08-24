Rick Ross is willing to pay $10 million to get Jake Paul a boxing opponent 

American rap artist Rick Ross is ready to reach deep into his pockets to secure a fight for Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' has been finding it hard to book a fight, with two of his most recent fights being canceled for various reasons after being announced.

Paul was set to take on Tyson Fury's half-brother Tommy Fury on August 6 at Madison Square Garden, however, the bout was canceled after the Brit was apparently denied entry into the USA. Fury was then replaced by Hasim Rahman Jr. for a fight on the scheduled date. However, that fight also fell through after the latter had some weight-cutting troubles.

'Rich Forever' recently took to Instagram to suggest that everybody seems to be afraid to fight 'The Problem Child'. While offering to put $10 million to find Paul the right opponent, Ross stated:

"Since everyone seems to be afraid to fight @jakepaul I'm down to put another 10 million on top to make the right match happen. What fight would you want to see? We talking big shit on the homie podcast so stay tuned."

Take a look at Rick Ross' Instagram post below:

Jake Paul explains the importance of 'self-manifestation'

Paul believes that self-manifestation has helped him greatly throughout his life. 'The Problem Child' has held his head up high and remained positive through various ups and downs of his career.

Paul believes that his mindset, oriented towards self-manifestation, is the reason behind all his success. In a recent episode of his new show, BS with Jake Paul, 'The Problem Child' spoke about how he manifests beating his opponents in the build-up to his fights.

While talking about the importance of self-manifestation and speaking things into existence, Paul said:

"I wake up every morning and say, 'I, Jake Paul, will beat [my opponent's name]'. I say it everyday until the fight - it's like speaking it into existence. A lot of people think of it as a joke, like they think manifestation isn't real. It's energy, man. What you put out into the earth is what you get back."

Watch the clip below:

