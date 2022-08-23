"It's energy"- Jake Paul points out how self-manifestation is important 

Jake Paul believes that self-manifestation has been one of the most important tools to his success.

'The Problem Child' has been out of the ring since his knockout victory over Tyron Woodley in their December 2021 rematch. The two first faced off that August, with Paul claiming a razor-thin split-decision victory in Cleveland, Ohio.

Since that second win over the former UFC welterweight champion, the 25-year-old has had a string of fight cancelations. Paul was initially supposed to face Tommy Fury, but that matchup was scrapped after 'TNT' had visa issues. The YouTuber had a fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. scrapped as well.

Despite all of the fight cancelations, Jake Paul has held his head high and remained positive. Part of the reason why he's remained positive is that he believes that he has a good mentality, a lot of which revolves around self-manifestation.

On his podcast, Paul discussed the power of self-manifestation and how belief can help an individual in their career. He stated:

"I wake up every morning and say, 'I, Jake Paul, will knock out [my opponent's name]'. I say it everyday until the fight - it's like speaking it into existence. A lot of people think of it as a joke, like they think manifestation isn't real. It's energy, man. What you put out into the earth is what you get back."

Watch Paul's comments in the video below:

Jake Paul states he will return in October

Jake Paul has announced that he will return to the boxing ring in October.

As of now, the 25-year-old's opponent isn't known. However, Paul has made it clear on Twitter that he intends to fight a professional boxer with a winning record, similar to his previous bookings with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr.

There's no real indication as to who Paul could face in his return. However, his statement does eliminate certain names from the conversation. Based off of his comments, rumored showdowns with Andrew Tate and Nate Diaz won't come to fruition next.

In terms of names available, Anderson Silva is a former UFC middleweight champion who's since moved to the sport of boxing and has had tremendous success. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is another name that's been linked to Paul and is a former champion.

Lastly, a fight with Mike Tyson also remains possible. 'Iron Mike' and 'The Problem Child' have both stated that a matchup between them will happen by the end of 2022. For what it's worth, Tommy Fury has also stated that he wants a fight with Paul.

Jake Paul @jakepaul My next opponent will be a pro boxer and of course he will have a winning record just like Timmy and Ramen did before they pulled out. October. My next opponent will be a pro boxer and of course he will have a winning record just like Timmy and Ramen did before they pulled out. October.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12