"I am f****** ready for October" - Tommy Fury calls out Jake Paul to make a fight at the third attempt

Tommy Fury has called out Jake Paul again ahead of the American's proposed return in October.

Fury and Paul have failed to fight on two previous occasions when the bouts were already set. The pair were meant to clash on December 18, 2021, in Tampa. However, Tyson Fury's brother pulled out less than a week before the fight due to sustaining a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib in training.

'The Problem Child' decided to give Tommy Fury another chance in 2022 when an agreement was reached for a fight on August 6 this year at Madison Square Garden. However, Fury once again withdrew from the contest a month before the scheduled bout. It was reported that 'TNT' was unable to get a travel visa to the United States.

Regardless, the 23-year-old Brit is not giving up on what would be the most lucrative fight of his career so far. Here's what he said on social media:

"I see he's put out that he's fighting in October at 185lbs. I've already been training. I am f****** ready for October. If you want this dust settled once and for all, get yourself over here and let's get it on. There's no excuses here. No one's afraid to fight ya. Get in touch. You pick the date, the venue, I'm not bothered. Let's get this on."

Jake Paul is still open to fighting Tommy Fury

Despite Tommy Fury pulling out of a bout with him on two separate occasions, Jake Paul has stated that he is still open to fighting the Brit. 'The Problem Child' said the following to TMZ Sports in the build-up to another canceled bout against Hasim Rahman Jr:

"If it makes sense. Yeah, I think it would be funny to go over to the UK and knock him out in front of his whole family. That would be very rewarding for me."

Fury not being able to get a visa was one of the main reasons he did not fight Paul on August 6. However, if the pair were to clash in the United Kingdom, there are likely to be no external factors that could throw the fight off.

With a record of 8-0, Fury meets Jake Paul's criteria for his next bout in October and would be the American's best win till date.

