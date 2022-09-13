"I think GGG is far more motivated than Canelo right now"- Roy Jones Jr. alarms Canelo Alvarez about Gennadiy Golovkin's credentials

Roy Jones Jr. believes Canelo Alvarez must've forgotten about Gennadiy Golovkin's credentials ahead of their upcoming fight.

The Mexican superstar and 'GGG' are set to face off for the third and final time this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The matchup will air on DAZN pay-per-view. Heading into the fight, tensions are running at a high.

The two had fought on two prior occasions. The first outing ended in a highly controversial split draw, with many fans believing that Golovkin deserved the win. In a rematch a year later, Alvarez claimed a contentious majority decision victory.

The trilogy matchup is interesting for a variety of factors. Despite both men being champions, they're both much older, and Golovkin has particularly slowed down. Meanwhile, Alvarez is coming off a lopsided loss to Dmitry Bivol in May.

Adding to those factors being important, Roy Jones Jr. believes that motivation might be the biggest key. 'Captain Hook' previewed the matchup in an interview with FightHype. Jones Jr. speculated that Golovkin is the more motivated fighter.

"Canelo is coming off a loss, and he didn't necessarily look eager in trying to even take part in trying to win it. So, that being said, who's the most highly-motivated right now? Motivation is what keeps you in the fight, so who is the most motivated fighter?... To be honest with you, I think 'GGG' is far more motivated than Canelo is right now."

Watch his comments below:

Roy Jones Jr. warns Canelo Alvarez against fighting angry

Roy Jones Jr. believes that Canelo Alvarez will have to fight without too much emotion next Saturday.

In the build-up to the trilogy matchup, the Mexican superstar has made it clear that he doesn't like 'GGG'. While the men were once sparring partners, they've since become bitter rivals.

The rivalry has spawned out of the two controversial decisions, as well as Alvarez testing positive for steroids before their rematch. Ahead of the trilogy, the super-middleweight champion has thrown many verbal punches towards Golovkin's path.

Canelo Alvarez has promised to knockout Gennadiy Golovkin on Saturday. In the interview with FightHype, Roy Jones Jr. warned him against fighting with emotion and searching for a knockout this weekend.

He stated:

"I always think you should seperate yourself from that hatred. Because, that hatred can get you into trouble, you feel me? Hatred could [do] something really bad if you're not careful."

