Robert Garcia labels Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk as the biggest boxing event of his career, compares it with Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao 

Anthony Joshua's trainer Robert Garcia has suggested that 'AJ' vs. Oleksandr Usyk is the biggest boxing event he's been a part of.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports Boxing, Garcia opined on how this event is different than those in the past while comparing it to the likes of facing Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao:

"It is probably the biggest event, you know, and not just taking anything away from former champions that I've worked with or the fighters we've gone against, like Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao, but this event is just special, especially for me."

It is worth noting that Robert Garcia has worked with some of the greats in the sport, like Marcos Maidana and Mike Garcia. He recently joined Anthony Joshua's camp as his head coach following the latter's defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.

With just under a week remaining for the highly anticipated Joshua vs. Usyk 2, it will be interesting to see if Robert Garcia can lead Joshua into re-claiming his heavyweight belts against the Ukrainian.

Watch Robert Garcia's interview below:

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury will come out of retirement

Tyson Fury's future has been a topic of discussion since his KO win over Dillian Whyte. While 'The Gypsy King' has announced his retirement twice since his last bout, 'AJ' believes Fury is bound to come out of retirement.

During a media call ahead of his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua talked about how Tyson Fury hasn't planned his life post-retirement. While poking fun at his long-time rival, 'AJ' said:

"Yeah, I can bring him out of retirement, 100 percent. I mean, he'll bring himself out of retirement. He'll bring himself out of retirement, s***. There's nothing for him to do, and I don't think he's thought out his life after boxing, so I think he's pretty bored... I'm getting a dog, getting a Ferrari to keep myself busy, not much else to do. I think he'll come out of retirement soon."

Watch the video below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Anthony Joshua poking fun at Tyson Fury's retirement on a media call ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk… Anthony Joshua poking fun at Tyson Fury's retirement on a media call ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk… https://t.co/vfWs7QPBDM

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Avinash Tewari