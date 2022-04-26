"It's a historic moment for women's boxing" - Rosie Perez on Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Rosie Perez believes the upcoming lightweight clash between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will be a landmark event. The two are set to meet this weekend in New York.

The Birds of Prey actress and boxing fan said on the DAZN Boxing Show that the implications of Taylor vs. Serrano are bigger than just the title. The bout will feature two of the most accomplished fighters in female boxing history. Perez predicted on the show that the fight would be a “big statement” for women’s boxing.

As a featured guest alongside hosts Ak & Barak, Perez outlined the significance of the event. The fight will headline a card at Madison Square Garden this Saturday, April 30.

"This is gonna make a big, big statement. This fight is actually bigger than Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. This fight is making a really social and political statement, and I am so happy that I'm going to be there."

She added:

"I'm going to be in a moment of history… It's a historic moment for women's boxing, for sure. It's gonna be a really good fight."

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will meet in a critical clash

The bout between 2012 Olympian Taylor and seven-division champion Serrano is the biggest fight in women’s boxing. Their highly anticipated bout should determine the best female pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

With the boxing world anticipating this event, it is a flash point for women’s boxing. Not since Laila Ali has the sport focused this intensely on its female competitors. Along with Clarissa Shields, the winner of Taylor/Serrano will represent a promising new era.

Taylor will be putting her lightweight title on the line against the once beaten Serrano. The bout will be the first female boxing match to headline the hallowed Madison Square Garden.

Amanda Serrano @Serranosisters Finally. This is the moment. For Puerto Rico. For New York, For Latinas. For women. For boxing. For sport. For history. #TaylorSerrano from @TheGarden live on @DAZNBoxing . Retweet if you will be watching us make history on April 30th. Finally. This is the moment. For Puerto Rico. For New York, For Latinas. For women. For boxing. For sport. For history. #TaylorSerrano from @TheGarden live on @DAZNBoxing. Retweet if you will be watching us make history on April 30th. https://t.co/qmwNBiiEuy

