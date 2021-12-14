'One of the most beautiful things that could've happened to boxing'- Roy Jones Jr. loves the mandated matchup between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte

Roy Jones Jr. is pleased that Tyson Fury has been called upon to make a mandatory title defense against Dillian Whyte.

The decision to make Whyte a mandatory challenger for Fury was long overdue but we have finally gotten what most wanted after a long wait.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing THE WBC OFFICIALLY ORDERS TYSON FURY VS. DILLIAN WHYTE 🚨 THE WBC OFFICIALLY ORDERS TYSON FURY VS. DILLIAN WHYTE 🚨 https://t.co/RfGebOKdXf

It is worth noting that the decision was being delayed because of the fact that Dillian Whyte had legal battles with WBC. However, they seem to have cleared up after the organisation's decision to order Whyte vs. Tyson Fury.

Like the rest of the boxing world, Roy Jones Jr. also loves the fact the fight is officially in the works, as Dillian Whyte vs. Tyson Fury was years in the making. While recently speaking to iFL TV, the heavyweight legend said:

"I think that's one of the most beautiful things that could've ever happened to the sport of boxing, especially in the heavyweight division right now. Fights like that are fights we wanna see. Classic boxers vs. classic punchers. Dillian Whyte is definitely a puncher and Fury is definitely a classic boxer who also can punch."

Watch Roy Jones Jr.'s full interview with iFL TV below:

Roy Jones Jr. seems very keen to see the heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte. The matchup is tipped to be the biggest bout in the heavyweight division right now and will most certainly draw a lot of eyeballs.

What happened to Anthony Joshua's step aside deal for Tyson Fury?

Anthony Joshua is currently lining up a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in an attempt to regain his heavyweight crown. However, it was proposed that Joshua would let Tyson Fury fight Usyk first for the right amount of money.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



(via Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury met up at Vasyl Lomachenko’s fight at MSG 👀(via @trboxing Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury met up at Vasyl Lomachenko’s fight at MSG 👀(via @trboxing) https://t.co/ofcJeBv0Rc

A step aside deal was in the works for Anthony Joshua, but it turns out he failed to make a decision in time and the WBC had no choice but to order Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte.

With the match between Fury and Whyte inevitable, fans are eagerly waiting to see the two heavyweights clash in a battle for the ages.

Edited by Harvey Leonard