Watch: Roy Jones Jr. raps in the latest IBHOF 2022 ceremony

Roy Jones Jr. was a part of the class of 2021 that got inducted into the Hall of Fame over the weekend. The event took place in Canastota, New York, on June 12 and featured various other names such as Floyd Mayweather Jr., Andre Ward, James Toney, etc. After getting inducted into the Hall of Fame, Jones came up to give his acceptance speech.

He began by thanking the organisation, the event organisers and his fellow boxers. He also went on to talk about his latest exhibition match against former heavyweight champion of the world, Mike Tyson. After thanking everyone and finishing his speech, he ended by saying:

"Last but not least, I'm just going to say I came in this thing entertaining ya'll and I'm about to leave this thing entertaining ya'll."

This was the cue for the DJ to start playing Ya'll Must Have Forgot by Roy Jones Jr. He has rapped a couple of times and has a few songs of his own. One of which is the song he sang after his acceptance speech. The song basically talks about the former world champion's boxing career and how people keep forgetting that he is the best to ever live.

Roy Jones Jr. gives preditions on Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford

Over the last few weeks, all that the boxing world has been talking about is the potential fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford. Both 'Bud' and Spence are currently unbeaten and are two of the best welterweights in the world. Both have made it very clear that this is the only fight they want next. It is only a matter of time before the pair sign a contract and finalise the fight.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford is reportedly now “closing in” on a deal for the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO welterweight world title fight in October in Vegas. [According to Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford is reportedly now “closing in” on a deal for the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO welterweight world title fight in October in Vegas. [According to @MikeCoppinger ‼️ Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford is reportedly now “closing in” on a deal for the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO welterweight world title fight in October in Vegas. [According to @MikeCoppinger] https://t.co/YLcbYdQXEJ

Roy Jones Jr. was walking out of a restaurant when a reporter asked him what he thought of James Toney saying 'Bud' would not last six rounds with Spence. Jones replied saying:

"Crawford is a bad boy, but Spence, you know Spence is a pressure cooker so if he can maintain with Crawford early then he can make a good fight but if he ain't on his game then he might be right."

This fight has the potential to be a Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao scale event. Two of the best boxers in the world putting their unbeaten records on the line for a shot at being undisputed.

