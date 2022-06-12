"He's a bad boy" - Roy Jones Jr. talks Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford 

Roy Jones Jr. has spoken out about the potential fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford. In April this year, Spence became the Unified Welterweight Champion of the world after beating Yordenis Ugas.

Immediately after his fight, he called out the only other title holder in the division, 'Bud'. Crawford has been the WBO Welterweight Champion since 2018.

Fans and the boxers themselves have been asking for this fight for years. Things have now finally lined up for the pair and all indications suggest we may get to see two of the best welterweights in the world fight each other.

Hall-of-Famer Roy Jones Jr. was walking out of a restaurant when Elie Seckbach asked him what he thought of James Tony saying 'Bud' would not last six rounds against 'The Truth'.

Roy Jones Jr. replied saying:

"Crawford is a bad boy, but Spence, you know Spence is a pressure cooker so if he can maintain with Crawford early then he can make a good fight but if he ain't on his game then he might be right. "

There has not been any confirmation of the fight yet, only rumors and speculation. However, both fighters have made it clear that this is the only fight they want next.

Wladimir Klitschko publicly calls out Roy Jones Jr. for his ties with Russia

Ukrainian boxing legend and Hall of Famer Wladimir Klitschko has called out fellow Hall-of-Famer Roy Jones Jr. for his ties with Russia. Jones is a Russian citizen who applied for citizenship in 2015. Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted his request. Since then, the former champion has spoken very highly of the Russian President, talking about how he admires him.

In a recent video Klitschko posted on social media, he questioned Jones' moral compass:

"I am super happy to be able to address you all tonight. Well, almost alll of you. There is one person for whom I have a real question. One person broke Ukrainian law by going into the occupied peninsula of Crimea through Russian territory. That person is Roy Jones. So Roy, whose side are you on? On the side of the aggressor or on the side of the defender of its right to live? I respect you as a fighter but I really question your moral compass."

Ukraine is currently under siege from Russia, who invaded Ukraine and started a war. Klitschko is on the frontlines of the battle defending his country from the Russian invasion.

