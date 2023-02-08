Roy Jones Jr. to return against former UFC champion Anthony Pettis for Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Boxing

Roy Jones Jr. will be putting down the pads for another fight against a UFC legend.

'Captain Hook' retired in February 2018 following a decision victory over Scott Sigmon. That victory was the former champion's 66th, and he seemed content to move on to other things.

Currently, Jones Jr. is an emerging head coach and works with names such as Chris Eubank Jr. For the most part, the former champion has seemed disinterested in returning to the ring, with the exception of an exhibition fight in 2020 with Mike Tyson.

Nonetheless, it seems that Roy Jones Jr. has changed his mind and will be putting his trainer cap down for one night this April. On The MMA Hour, Jorge Masvidal, who runs Gamebred FC, has announced that the former champion will face Anthony Pettis.

Thank you @arielhelwani OFFICIAL:I’m boxing Roy Jones JR April 1st in Milwaukee.Thank you @GamebredFighter for making this happen in my hometown OFFICIAL:I’m boxing Roy Jones JR April 1st in Milwaukee. Thank you @GamebredFighter for making this happen in my hometown🙏🙏 @arielhelwani https://t.co/rpL62anIH4

'Showtime' has never competed in a boxing match before but has previously shown interest in doing so. While he's never boxed, Pettis is no stranger to combat sports. He currently holds a professional MMA record of 25-14 and is signed to the PFL.

However, he's best known for his UFC tenure, where he captured the lightweight title. During his time in the promotion, he defeated names such as Benson Henderson, Charles Oliveira, Donald Cerrone, and more.

Who will be fighting on the undercard of Roy Jones Jr.'s return?

On The MMA Hour, Jorge Masvidal revealed a stacked undercard for Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis.

'Gamebred' revealed that the bout between the two combat sports legends would be broadcast on pay-per-view. With that being the case, the UFC star decided to stack the undercard with many familiar names for MMA and boxing fans.

The co-main event for the card is slated to be a rematch of sorts between Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens. The Brazilian previously retired from MMA last year but announced his intention to begin boxing. He will now look to defeat 'Lil Heathen'.

Also slated for the card is a battle between Brazilian legends Vitor Belfort and Jacare Souza. The latter defeated 'The Phenom' by stoppage in 2016 in the octagon. However, Belfort has more boxing experience, having defeated Evander Holyfield in 2021.

Opening up the main card will be a pair of interesting bouts. UFC veterans Pearl Gonzalez and Gina Mazany will clash, while Bellator veteran Paul Daley will face Misfits Boxing's Anthony 'Pretty Boy' Taylor.

April 1 in Milwaukee. Jorge Masvidal on #TheMMAHour announces Gamebred Boxing 4.Main event: Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr.Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy StephensVitor Belfort vs. Jacare SouzaPaul Daley vs. Anthony TaylorPearl Gonzalez vs. Gina MazanyApril 1 in Milwaukee. Jorge Masvidal on #TheMMAHour announces Gamebred Boxing 4.Main event: Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr.Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy StephensVitor Belfort vs. Jacare SouzaPaul Daley vs. Anthony TaylorPearl Gonzalez vs. Gina MazanyApril 1 in Milwaukee.

