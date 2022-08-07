"I am gonna whoop Tank’s a**" - Ryan Garcia issues a fresh challenge to Gervonta Davis amidst rumors of official confirmation

Ryan Garcia is optimistic about his chances in a potential fight against WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis that could happen by the end of this year. Following Garcia’s KO win over Javier Fortuna, he seemed adamant about grabbing the fight against ‘Tank’.

Meanwhile, Davis has also shown interest in the matchup and has teased its possibilities.

While the trash talk between the two continues, ‘KingRy’ has issued a fresh callout to his arch nemesis, Gervonta Davis. Through a public message, he said:

“I am gonna whoop Tank’s a**, and I m gonna make it look very easy, I promise you that. There’s absolutely no way Tank will beat me, no way. Absolutely no chance. He is going to be shooting for the stars.”

Garcia continued,

“Either stop the fight or I will make them stop the fight.”

Watch the highlights of Garcia vs. Fortuna below:

Gervonta Davis has been a menace in the lightweight division, knocking out almost every opponent he has fought. He also stopped Mario Barrios at 140 pounds to claim the WBA super lightweight title. That said, Davis is currently active in the lightweight division, whereas Garcia is actively participating in the super lightweight category (140 pounds).

Ryan Garcia locked his sights on Davis after successfully capturing the WBC interim lightweight belt against Luke Campbell in 2021. Despite being a mandatory challenger to Devin Haney’s belt, Garcia then went after Davis’ WBA strap. The fight came close to fruition, but Garcia opted out and tried to gain a potential exhibition against the legendary Manny Pacquiao instead.

Gervonta Davis (L) vs. Isaac Cruz (R)

The fight with Pacquiao never materialized, so Ryan Garcia hung up his gloves for a brief period. After returning as a super lightweight contender against Emmanuel Tagoe, Garcia is now 2-0 in the weight class.

While Garcia has suggested staging the clash against ‘Tank’ at 140 pounds, Davis’ mentor, Floyd Mayweather, wants the mega-fight to happen in the lightweight division. Hence, the matchup is far from receiving official confirmation.

Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis-Potential timeline

‘Tank’ Davis has fought only once so far in 2022. He returned to form against Rolando Romero in a KO victory after scoring a UD win against Isaac Cruz in 2021. Following Garcia’s call-out, Davis tweeted a cryptic post and agreed to meet ‘KingRy’ by the end of 2022. Garcia vs. Davis could be a huge PPV success if it actually ends up taking place.

