 What weight does Ryan Garcia fight at?

Ryan Garcia currently resides in the super lightweight division (140 pounds) after a successful 6th round TKO win over Javier Fortuna on April 16. The 23-year-old has been competing at super lightweight since returning to action in April 2022 against Emmanuel Tagoe after over a year-long hiatus.

Garcia is already 2-0 in 2022 and should appear in the ring again before the end of the year. He has been vocal about wanting to stay at 140 pounds and has name eyed Teofimo Lopez and Gervonta Davis as his future opponents.

While Teofimo Lopez will return as a super lightweight against Pedro Campa, ‘Tank’ Davis appears to be the top priority for Ryan Garcia. However, Garcia may have to come down to 135 pounds if he wants that bout.

Watch Garcia's latest win over Fortuna below:

Meanwhile, 'KingRy' is yet to enter the top 10 rankings in the super lightweight slot. That said, Teofimo Lopez has already found his way into the 140 pound rankings. ‘Take Over’ Lopez is ranked No.6 by the WBC and No.8 by the WBA as a super lightweight.

Although Box Rec cites Garcia as a super lightweight, ‘KingRy’ is the No.2-ranked lightweight by the WBC, No.6 by the WBA, and No.10 by the IBF, so it would be unfair to rule him out of the lightweight slot.

The 135 pound division will bring Garcia closer to a world title shot, whereas a world title bout at higher weight classes may still take a long time.

What was Ryan Garcia’s last performance at 135 pounds like?

‘KingRy’ was still with Team Canelo when he fought Luke Campbell for the WBC interim lightweight gold in January 2021. Garcia was knocked down for the first time in his professional career by ‘Cool Hands’ Campbell. However, he got back up and put on a high-class performance.

Garcia stopped Campbell in round seven of the fight, earning a shot at WBC champion Devin Haney. However, Garcia instead called out WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis.

The fight seemed ready to be made official but never happened after ‘KingRy’ entered into his long lay-off. Upon returning, he dove into the super lightweight division with new team and trainer Joe Gooseman, scoring two wins in short succession.

Garcia is once again calling out Gervonta Davis for a clash — it will be interesting to see whether the two icons finally collide.

