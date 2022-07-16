Ryan Garcia proposes a $25k bet on Anthony Joshua, $5-10k on Gennadiy Golovkin, and $1 trillion on himself as he predicts mega-fights

Ryan Garcia is set to fight Javier Fortuna on July 16 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. He has predicted a stoppage win, something that the 23-year-old failed to accomplish against Emmanuel Tagoe in his last outing.

That said, Garcia is already hoping to face Gervonta Davis and is extremely confident about his chances in that potential fight. Ahead of this week's clash, ‘KingRy’ connected with DAZN and proposed his bet amounts for several upcoming contests. These include Usyk vs. Joshua 2, Canelo vs. 'GGG' 3, Spence vs. Crawford, and more.

Watch the video below:

Ryan Garcia predicted Anthony Joshua to win his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk and put $25k on the Englishman. He then predicted Gennadiy Golovkin to have the "performance of his life" against Canelo Alvarez and placed a $5-10k bet on the Kazakh star.

As for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford, ‘KingRy’ backed ‘The Truth’ over Crawford. However, he didn’t put up a number for the fight. Ryan Garcia then put a massive $40k bet on Dmitry Bivol to beat Gilberto Ramirez, and $100k on Devin Haney to overcome George Kambosos Jr. in their rematch.

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney

It's worth noting that none of these were official bets. Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia put $1 trillion on himself to beat Gervonta 'Tank' Davis. He said:

“I bet a million dollars on myself and times that by a million. So whatever that calculates to and then your house and everything else.”

For now, Garcia should focus on Javier Fortuna. The lightweight division is extremely deep at this time. The Californian cannot afford a slip-up if he is to challenge for a world title in the near future.

Ryan Garcia is on the brink of fighting for gold

Garcia has 18 KOs in a record of 22-0. He has over a million followers on social media and is already a superstar in the making. All he needs is a world championship win. His contemporaries like Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez, and Gervonta Davis have all been multi-divisional or undisputed champions.

While Garcia envisions himself facing ‘Tank’, he needs to first silence his critics through a solid performance against Fortuna. Should he be successful on the weekend, ‘KingRy’ can take a step towards the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Title.

Garcia’s team has already revealed that negotiations are ongoing with Gervonta Davis about a potential fight. So, the fight with Fortuna carries a lot of importance for the rising star.

