"I'm getting bigger, older" - Ryan Garcia hints at moving up to the 140-pound division 

Ryan Garcia has hinted at moving up in weight to the 140-pound Light-Welterweight division. 'KingRy' was at his gym training when Elie Seckbach asked him if he was interested in fighting the winner of Kambosos vs. Haney and what's next for him:

"You know, I'm open to anything. But hopefully I can get a shot at all the titles at one thirty five. If not, then, I mean if I look at one forty, it wouldn't be too bad coz I'm getting bigger, older. So we'll see, I'm just ready, ready, confident in my skills, I'm getting way better. "

Ryan Garcia is currently recovering from a hand surgery that sidelined him for a couple of months. His father has revealed that 'The Flash' has not yet fully recovered from his injury. It will be interesting to see how Garcia fares in his matchup against Emmanuel Tagoe next month, and if his injury has affected his game. He last fought in January 2021.

He took on Luke Campbell at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. 'KingRy' suffered an early shock when the Brit knocked him down in the second round. Garcia showed tremendous resolve as he battled his way back to deliver a vicious body shot to end the fight in the seventh round.

Ryan Garcia doesn't think George Kambosos Jr. is the best lightweight in the world

Ryan Garcia has given his thoughts on George Kambosos Jr. vs. Teofimo Lopez. According to 'KingRy', Kambosos is not the best lightweight in the world. Take a look at what he had to say:

"That was a very weird fight. Don't get me wrong, Kambosos, kudos to him for winning. I don't think he's as skillful as Teofimo. I still don't think he's as skillful. I think he caught Teofimo at the right time, that's all. I really do believe that."

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Ryan Garcia explains why he doesn't consider Kambosos to be the best lightweight in the world Ryan Garcia explains why he doesn't consider Kambosos to be the best lightweight in the world 🌎 https://t.co/Evp3EBsacr

Garcia believes 'Ferocious' is not the most skilled fighter and won his fight against Lopez only because he caught him at the right time. The Australian put on a ferocious display against Teofimo Lopez. He stood toe to toe with one of the hardest punchers in the division, and exchanged blows. He knocked down the knockout artist and dethroned him.

It remains to be seen if Kambosos ever fights Ryan Garcia.

