Watch: Ryan Garcia’s unseen face-time with Julio Cesar Chavez ahead of knocking out Javier Fortuna

Ryan Garcia spoke with boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez via video call ahead of his recent super lightweight clash against Javier Fortuna on a DAZN pay-per-view. Garcia stopped the 33-year-old Fortuna in round six; silencing his critics and the naysayers.

The added inspiration to score a knockout may have come from his interaction with Chavez Sr. ’KingRy' dropped a YouTube vlog on his fight night against Javier Fortuna. In the video, he can be seen chatting with Julio Cesar Chavez and his associates. Garcia told Chavez Sr:

“Let’s go, I wish you were here. Gracias (Thank you).”

Garcia looked pumped ahead of his walkout and his in-ring performance was flawless. The 23-year-old displayed his prowess and stopped Fortuna pretty comfortably. It was Ryan Garcia’s second win at 140 lbs and he doesn’t intend to quit the super lightweight division anytime soon.

He called out current WBA (regular) Lightweight Champion Gervonta Davis and former undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez after the fight and wants to face them at 140 lbs. Teofimo Lopez, however, has a clash against Pedro Campa booked in the super lightweight category already.

Gervonta Davis has been a champion at 140 lbs. However, his promoter Floyd Mayweather doesn't want ‘Tank’ fighting ‘KingRy’ at 135 lbs. Mayweather is willing to schedule the bout for the end of 2022 at lightweight.

Ryan Garcia is back at the top

Despite not having a world title, Garcia is one of the most talked-about prospects in boxing. From feuding with fellow youngsters to legends like Canelo Alvarez, Garcia has always spoken his mind. His massive social media following has also kept him in the limelight.

Garcia's lightning-quick hand-speed and his in-ring IQ make him a giant threat for anyone at lightweight. But one can never overlook Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, who has held world titles in three different weight classes.

As matters stand, Davis seems to be the only legitimate super-fight available for Garcia. However, despite rumors, the fight has failed to materialize over the past few years. Hence, it is still too early to envision it happening.

