"I am gonna pay him" - Ryan Garcia after losing $20K bet to Errol Spence Jr. 

Ryan Garcia has promised to pay Errol Spence Jr. after losing a $20,000 over bet for the Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero fight over the weekend.

‘KingRy’ was at the Barclays Center in New York to watch his former sparring partner Romero try to upset Floyd Mayweather’s protégé. To spice things up, the 23-year-old made a winner-takes-all 20 grand bet with Spence, who was also at ringside for the fight.

The odds didn’t go Garcia’s way as Davis brutally knocked out Romero in round six.

After the fight, Spence posted on his Instagram account a video of him and Garcia arranging the bet to remind the latter of their wager. He said:

"That s*** turned bad quick for ya mans."

In an interview with FightHype.com, Garcia vowed to fulfill his end of the bargain, saying:

“I’m gonna pay him. Everybody thinks that I’m not gonna pay him.”

He went on to say:

“20K was a little bit too much, I shouldn’t have bet that. I was just like, Errol Spence obviously has a lot of money, why would he bet on anything less than 20K? I got a good amount but I’m pretty sure Errol has a little more. All I know is he’s rich, I have to bet 20 [thousand].”

Watch Ryan Garcia’s full interview with FightHype.com:

Ryan Garcia to face Javier Fortuna in July

Garcia is reportedly set to return to the ring against Javier Fortuna in July.

BoxingScene reported that a deal has been reached between the two camps to proceed with the long-planned lightweight bout on July 16 at Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) in Los Angeles.

Garcia last fought in April, beating Emmanuel Tagoe via unanimous decision. He currently holds a record of 22-0 including 18 knockouts.

Meanwhile, Fortuna is a 32-year-old former Super Featherweight Champion. His most recent bout was against Rafael Hernandez in February, where he won via first-round knockout. He has a record of 37-3-1.

