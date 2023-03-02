Salt Papi claims he's the only YouTuber who can beat Tommy Fury 

Salt Papi has made a bold claim suggesting that he's the only YouTuber who can beat Tommy Fury.

'TNT' entered the squared circle this past weekend against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. With the stakes riding high for both fighters, Fury was able to edge over Paul with a split-decision victory.

Following the Paul vs. Fury event, another YouTuber has chimed in on the matter, suggesting that he could beat both 'The Problem Child' and 'TNT.' In a recently uploaded video on his YouTube channel, Salt Papi said:

"Tommy Fury had a better jab, he was just the better fighter. I think I can beat both of them. I think I am a more talented boxer than both of them. Probably just need to work on my stamina and endurance and I think I can beat them. I think I have the knockout power man."

It is worth noting that Salt Papi is considered to be one of the best YouTuber boxers at the moment. He has shown great skill and happens to have great knockout power as well, which has helped him finish two of his three fights.

However, Salt Papi is yet to be truly tested in the boxing ring. It remains to be seen if he can go toe-to-toe against the likes of Jake Paul and Tommy Fury.

Tommy Fury gives his thoughts on Jake Paul's power

Following his win over Jake Paul, 'TNT' gave his thoughts on his opponent's power. 'The Problem Child' is known to have great punching power, and the same has been his biggest strength in his boxing career so far.

However, Tommy Fury was seemingly unbothered by it and handled Paul's power pretty well. In a post-fight interview with Fight Hub TV, 'TNT' stated that he was not surprised by Paul's punching power.

While suggesting that he is not the hardest-hitting guy he has faced, Fury stated:

"It wasn't... I've been around this job my whole life... I've been in the ring sparring some real punchers. His power wasn't anything that was worrying me at all. I wasn't really that bothered. He's a good strong lad but he's not the hardest hitter I've ever fought."

