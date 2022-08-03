Tyson Fury would like to give Derek Chisora "one final big payday" according to Sam Jones

Since announcing his retirement, Tyson Fury has made many comments that have contradicted his retirement claims. After sharing the ring with Derek Chisora twice in his professional career, there may well be a possibility of seeing the trilogy.

The two heavyweights were supposedly close friends, but Fury has expressed his frustration with 'Del Boy' for predicting him to lose against Dillian Whyte. Chisora also predicted Anthony Joshua would defeat 'The Gypsy King' should they ever clash.

Despite the suggestions of the pair no longer being friends, Probellum’s Head of Talent Relations Sam Jones has explained that there isn't an issue between the Brits.

While doing an interview with Express Sport, Jones said:

“Tyson is very good friends with Derek Chisora, and he’ll want to give his mate one final big payday and fair play to him for that as well. But nobody in the world, and I mean nobody, wants to see Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora part three."

Jones also added:

“Listen, Tyson Fury beat Dillian Whyte and went to Sheesh Chigwell with Derek Chisora for dinner, so unless they have fallen out in the last month or so I wouldn’t read too much into that. I know they haven’t fallen out; I don’t think, I know.”

Fury does enjoy being a showman and he's a master of self-promotion in his fights. This could be another demonstration of the champion building up a narrative to open the door to a possible trilogy in the near future.

Watch Fury react to Chisora's prediction for Fury vs. Whyte here:

Would Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 be a fight that the fans would want to see?

Derek Chisora has proven to be an exciting fighter for British boxing fans as he never fails to deliver a hugely entertaining fight. Fury, too, is one of the most beloved fighters in all of boxing.

Despite this, Chisora and Fury are in completely different stages of their careers and many enthusiasts want to witness 'The Gypsy King' in some more mega-fights.

There's still the likes of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk for 'The Gypsy King' to share the ring with, so a clash with 'Del Boy' may not be very desirable.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far