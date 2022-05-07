"We've sort of moved on" - Kalle Sauerland claims Chris Eubank Jr will not fight Kell Brook

Wasserman Boxing promoter Kalle Sauerland has claimed that a fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Kell Brook will not happen. Following Brooks' sensational win against Amir Khan in February, there was speculation that the Sheffield boxer would take on Eubank Jr. The son of the legendary Chris Eubank was present at the fight and immediately called out the 'Special One'.

Sauerland had previously reported that a catchweight was agreed for the bout and financial negotiations were set to take place. However, it is fair to assume that an agreement cannot be reached and the two Brit fighters will go in separate directions.

Here's what Sauerland said in a recent interview with Boxing Social:

"The only small factor is now the money. Well it's sort of gone cold and we've moved on to be honest. I don't think that Brook wants the fight, that's my opinion. But those negotations were led by Sky and by Boxxer and we haven't had any contact with Brook directly. I think our demands are quite simple. I don't blame Kell, I just don't think he wants to fight Chris."

Kalle Sauerland believes Chris Eubank Jr will fight in the summer

Sauerland continued by suggesting that Chris Eubank Jr. will have a bout in the summer against a different opponent.

"We're already looking at other things now. I'm not going to tell you those right now because we're not going to jinx anything but the plan is to get him out this summer."

Watch the full interview with Sauerland on Boxing Social:

It remains to be seen who Eubank Jr. will fight next. The Brighton boxer is coming off an impressive 12 round points victory against Liam Williams, who he dropped four times throughout the contest.

With Brook seemingly out of the picture, it is possible that Eubank Jr. could fight for a world title at 160 lbs instead. Jermall Charlo is set to defend his WBC belt against Maciej Sulecki on June 18 and Eubank could fight the winner.

Unfortunately, the other two respective champions at middleweight, Gennadiy Golovkin and Demetrius Andrade, are unlikely to be available.

Golovkin will face Canelo Alvarez in September if the pound-for-pound king defeats Bivol on Saturday. Meanwhile, Andrade recently suffered a shoulder injury and his upcoming bout with Zach Parker has been postponed.

Edited by Aditya Singh