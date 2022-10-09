Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo Reddit and Crackstream alternatives: How to legally watch the event?

Sebastian Fundora will take on veteran opponent Carlos Ocampo in a few hours at the Dignity Health Sports Park in California, USA. Putting his WBC Interim 154lbs title on the line, Fundora seems just one win away from earning a world title shot. Meanwhile, ‘The Towering Inferno’ will also have his undefeated professional record of 19-0 at stake.

Having vanquished Erickson Lubin in his last outing via RTD, this will be his second appearance this year. Fundora's opponent, Ocampo (34-1), has won his last three fights via stoppage and seems at the peak of his powers. He is the rightful contender for Sebastian Fundora and has the veteran savvy to test the undefeated prodigy.

Check out the press conference for the event:

The two will collide in a 12-rounds main event bout, with Fundora relishing a massive size advantage. 6’5” tall Sebastian Fundora has a reach of 80”. In contrast, the 5’10 ½ “ tall Ocampo has a reach of 73”.

How to watch Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo live?

Fundora vs. Ocampo will be available live on Showtime. You can subscribe to the streaming platform for $10.99/month and can get access to the fight live. If you are already subscribed to HULU or Amazon Prime Video, you can get the Showtime subscription added to your existing package for free.

You can also contact your local television distributor to learn more about Fundora vs. Ocampo live. Streaming the fight through unauthorized websites can grab unwanted legal attention.

Fundora vs. Ocampo full fight card on Showtime

Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo, 12 rounds, WBC Interim Junior Middleweight Title fight

Gabriela Fundora vs. TBA

Carlos Adames vs. Juan Macias Montiel, 12 rounds, For the vacant WBC Interim Middleweight Title

Fernando Martinez vs. Jerwin Ancajas, 12 rounds, For Martinez’s IBF Junior Bantamweight Title

Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Mykal Fox

Gabriela Fundora vs. Naomi Arellano

Viktor Slavinskyi vs. Edward Vazquez

Brandyn Lynch vs. Roque Agustin Junco

Justin Cardona vs. Angel Rebollar

Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Edgar Valenzuela

Eumir Felix Marcial vs. Steven Pichardo

Poll : 0 votes