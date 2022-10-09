Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo time in 25 countries including USA, UK, France, India, Saudi Arabia, Japan and more

Sebastian Fundora and Carlos Ocampo are set to clash tonight on Showtime.

'The Towering Inferno' is fresh off a knockout victory over Erickson Lubin in April, which won him the WBC Interim Light Middleweight Title. The 24-year-old phenom is undefeated and will be looking to make his first championship defense later tonight.

Opposite the young champion is the former title challenger, 'Chema'. Ocampo is riding a 12-fight winning streak and hasn't lost since his defeat to Errol Spence Jr. in 2018. He last defeated Vincente Martin Rodriguez via first-round knockout in June.

The undercard also features a pair of title fights. Fernando Martin and Jerwin Ancajas will battle for the IBF Super Flyweight gold, while Carlos Adames will take on Juan Macias Montiel for the WBC Interim Middleweight Championship.

Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo - Timings

US:

The main event is expected to take place at 10:00 PM EST.

UK:

Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampa main event coverage will begin around 3:00 AM BST.

India:

The main event coverage in India will begin around 7:30 AM IST.

Mexico:

The main event coverage in Mexico will start around 9:00 PM local time.

Australia:

The main event coverage in Australia will start around 12:00 PM local time.

Japan:

The main event coverage in Japan will start around 11:00 AM local time.

China:

The main event coverage in China will begin around 10:00 AM local time.

Brazil:

Brazil's main event coverage will start at around 11:00 AM local time.

Argentina:

The main event coverage in Argentina will start at around 11:00 AM local time.

Spain:

The main event coverage in Spain will start at around 4:00 AM on Sunday.

Germany:

The main event coverage in Germany will start at around 4:00 AM local time.

Canada:

The main event coverage in Canada will start around 10:00 PM.

Russia:

The main event coverage in Russia will start at around 5:00 AM local time.

Scotland:

The main event coverage in Scotland will start at around 3:00 AM on Sunday.

Ireland:

The main event coverage in Ireland will start at around 3:00 AM local time.

Pakistan:

Pakistan's main event coverage will start at around 7:00 AM local time on Sunday.

Portugal:

The main event coverage in Portugal will start at around 3:00 AM local time.

New Zealand:

The main event coverage in New Zealand will start at around 2:00 PM on Sunday.

France:

Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampa main event coverage in France will start at around 4:00 AM local time.

Denmark:

The main event coverage in Denmark will start at around 4:00 AM on Sunday.

South Africa:

The main event coverage in South Africa will start at around 4:00 AM local time.

Egypt:

The main event coverage in Egypt will start at around 4:00 AM local time on Sunday.

Finland:

The main event coverage in Finland will start at around 5:00 AM local time.

Italy:

The main event coverage in Italy will start at around 4:00 AM local time on Sunday.

South Korea:

Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampa coverage in South Korea will begin at 11:00 AM local time.

