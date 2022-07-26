Watch: Boxer gets brutally knocked out by Sergey Vorobiev in sparring after overconfidently letting his guards down

Russian professional boxer Sergey Vorobiev recently taught his sparring partner the dangers of neglecting defense inside the boxing ring.

In a short clip that has gone viral on social media, Vorobiev can be seen sparring with a man who was showboating in the middle of the round while not wearing his headgear.

Everything went south for Vorobiev’s training partner after the 27-year-old connected with a combination of hooks, punctuated by a vicious left hand to the chin that sent his partner to the canvas unconscious.

With the man out cold, Vorobiev gestured towards his coach to immediately remove his partner’s mouth guard.

Vorobiev shared the clip on his Instagram account, saying:

“Protect yourself at all times.”

Watch Sergey Vorobiev’s brutal knockout of his sparring partner:

At 27, Vorobiev has only one defeat in his professional career, holding a record of 18-1, including 12 knockouts. With this in mind, it’s surprising that his sparring partner taunted him inside the ring and fought him even without a headgear.

The video, which was reposted on Twitter by talkSPORT’s Michael Benson, garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

One user called out Vorobiev, asking him why he would do that to his sparring partner. Another user sided with the Russian boxer, saying boxers should protect themselves at all times inside the ring.

Who is Sergey Vorobiev?

Sergey Vorobiev is a promising super welterweight boxer.

Fighting out of Shlisselburg, Russia, Vorobiev turned professional in 2016 when he stopped Sergey Dyachkov in the third round. He went on to win five more fights, all of which were early round stoppages.

He last fought on July 2, knocking out Adrian Perez. His sole defeat was a split decision loss to Karen Chukhadzhian in February 2020.

Since the defeat, he has ripped off nine straight wins, notching victories against Perez, Ulugbek Sobirov, Dzmitry Miliusha, Diego Chaves, Breidis Prescott, Maiala Antonio, Dzmitry Atrokhau, Alexandr Zhuravskiy, and Pavel Mamontov.

In 2018, he earned the Russian super welterweight title after a shocking split decision win against unbeaten compatriot Konstantin Ponomarev on the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Murat Gassiev undercard.

