Shakur Stevenson reflects on his personal growth over the last year - "This year I’m a different person"

Shakur Stevenson recently reflected on the personal growth he has undergone in the past year.

Stevenson, the WBO Super Featherweight Champion, has fought twice over the last year. It seems as though a lot has changed in his life and it has matured him as a person. While he didn't mention the specifics of what brought about the change.

The 24-year-old took to Twitter to say that he "allowed stuff" he shouldn't have last year while just being good-hearted. He tweeted:

"This year I’m a different person.. I learned so much from last year and being good hearted i allowed stuff I shouldn’t have"

In another tweet that followed, Stevenson claimed that he's going to hold everybody accountable for their actions. He wrote:

"I’m holding everybody accountable for they actions at this point in my life"

Shakur Stevenson will take on Oscar Valdez on April 30th

Shakur Stevenson is set to defend his WBO Super Featherweight title against WBC Super Featherweight Champion Oscar Valdez on April 30th. The bout will mark the first title defense of his WBO belt, which the 24-year-old won back in October 2021.

Stevenson secured an emphatic TKO victory over Jamel Herring in the 10th round of their bout to win the belt.

Interestingly, Stevenson vs. Valdez will clash with another mega boxing bout. The bout is set to happen on April 30th, the same date as Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor. Moreover, Serrano vs. Taylor is more than capable of competing with the WBO and WBC Super Featherweight unification bout in terms of viewership.

Serrano vs. Taylor is by far the biggest women's boxing fight this year. However, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum, who is contesting the Stevenson vs. Valdez showdown, isn't too bothered about his competition.

According to Arum, people don't usually pay attention to women's boxing. During an interview with iFL TV, the boxing promoter stated:

“As good a fight as that is, come on, for whatever reason it is, people don't particularly pay attention to women's [boxing] fights. I don't want to be accused of being anti-women but this is like the Premier League against the women's football."

Watch Bob Arum's full interview with iFL TV below:

