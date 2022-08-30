VIDEO: When NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal got out-punched by boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya 

Before Jake Paul, there was Shaquille O'Neal.

The retired NBA star winded down his career in 2009 and decided to branch out. O'Neal worked with ABC to develop a new show called "Shaq Vs." The idea of the show was that the former Laker would play other sports against top athletes.

In episode four, the basketball player faced Oscar De La Hoya in a five-round exhibition contest from the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Paradise, Nevada. The former boxing champion weighed as low as 130-pounds and was fighting a man weighing 325 pounds.

Instead of the normal three-minute rounds, the contest had a unique system. Rounds one through four were two minutes long while the fifth and final round was one minute long. The short rounds were designed to provide an advantage to the bigger man, who would've likely gassed out quickly otherwise.

The fight was an exhibition, but both men were still throwing hard shots. O'Neal tried to use his power, but De La Hoya used his speed and technique to get one over on the former basketball player. At the end of the five-round duration, the former boxing champion picked up the win by unanimous decision.

Watch Oscar De La Hoya vs. Shaquille O'Neal below:

Did Shaquille O'Neal box again after his loss?

Following his unanimous decision defeat to Oscar De La Hoya, Shaquille O'Neal decided to give it another go the following season.

In August 2010, the former NBA center linked up with trainer Freddie Roach to train for another exhibition contest. For the second season of his ABC show, O'Neal got another boxing champion, albeit one that was similar in size to 'Golden Boy'.

O'Neal was paired up with Shane Mosley for his second exhibition boxing match. Once again, the matchup had similar rules as 'Shaq's fight with De La Hoya. In addition, the boxing ring was also wider and O'Neal had a lighter glove.

The fight was closer than his previous outing with De La Hoya, but once again, O'Neal came up short. Mosley utilized a quick in-and-out style to pepper O'Neal with shots to pick up a unanimous decision victory.

That loss to Mosley was the last time that he competed in boxing. However, O'Neal has since competed in the pro-wrestling ring and even called for an MMA fight with Hong Man-Choi.

