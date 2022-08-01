Watch: Shawn Porter predicted how Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. will be canceled

Shawn Porter, one of the most famous welterweights to don the 12-ounce gloves, has made a career as an analyst and commentator since retiring in 2021. Known for his on-point takes, Porter was able to surprisingly pen down the exact sequence of how one of the more anticipated bouts for the month of August, Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr, will go down.

Watch the full discussion below:

Two weeks prior to the recently announced cancelation of the bout, Shawn Porter sat down with Fight Hub TV. During the interview, the former welterweight champion gave his analysis of 'The Problem Child' and his team’s decision to pick Hasim Rahman Jr. as their next opponent. Porter stated:

“They are picking a fighter that practically just got knocked out. He’s on a higher weight. They are going to ask him, force him, to pull his weight down.”

Porter predicted that when the issue came on board, which it did, Paul’s camp would massage this point to cancel the fight.

"They’ll make it all Hasim’s fault and will not take the rap for anything. He [Jake Paul] really has a way of doing this. He has kind of covered all the bases."

Shawn Porter also complimented the 25-year-old’s business ability to get ahead in boxing.

Here's Hasim Rahman trolling Jake Paul:

The relationship between Shawn Porter and Hasim Rahman Jr.

A week prior to the bout's cancelation, Hasim Rahman appeared on Porter’s boxing podcast, The Porter Way Podcast. The conversation also led to, among other things, reminiscing about Hasim Rahman Junior's father, Hasim Rahman, who is one of the boxing greats of the heavyweight division.

Porter also hinted during the interview, his familiarity with Rahman. So, it could be the case that he was able to size-up Rahman Jr. during their podcast together.

Further, Porter also understood that for Rahman to win against Paul, he needs to be ready to go the distance. For that to happen, Rahman would need an adequate gas tank. A big weight cut always compromises a fighter's endurance, hence Rahman Jr. was set to fail from the beginning.

Amid the barrage of back-and-forth allegations between Paul and Rahman, Porter's words do introduce some clarity in the picture.

