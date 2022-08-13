"She's an 8"- Ryan Garcia opens up on women who don't like boxing and how he can change that

Ryan Garcia has stated that women who don't like boxing can only be rated as an eight out of ten. However, Garcia believes they'll become boxing fans if they watch him fight.

'KingRy' is one of the most popular boxers in the world. The 24-year-old has over one million subscribers on his Youtube channel and has more than nine million Instagram followers. Statistically, he is more popular on social media than pay-per-view stars such as Canelo Alvarez and Anthony Joshua.

Apart from his social media presence, Ryan Garcia is widely considered one of the hottest young talents in boxing. He is currently undefeated, with a record of 23 wins and 19 knockouts.

'KingRy' defeated Javier Fortuna in his last fight in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Garcia landed a phenomenal left hook in the sixth round to send Fortuna to the canvas and secure a KO finish as Javier could not beat the count. Garcia walked away from the bout with over $1.5 million dollars in his pocket.

Watch the fight highlights of Garcia vs Fortuna:

In a recent interview with Overtime, Garcia suggested that women who don't like boxing are less attractive, but that he could turn them into avid boxing fans. He said :

"She's an eight because I can make something... you know I can fix that." [sic]

Watch the video on Instagram:

Ryan Garcia wants to fight Gervonta Davis next

Following his win over Javier Fortuna, there has been speculation that Ryan Garcia could face Gervonta Davis next. Here's what Garcia had to say about the situation in a recent social media post:

"I just wanted to clear the air on Maxi Hughes I wanted to keep active so I asked if he wanted to fight before I fight gervonta but team said that wasn’t possible. Staying in the ring is good for me and I didn’t want to wait that long that’s where my head was." [sic]

Check out Garcia's post:

With a keep-busy fight not possible against Maxi Hughes, there is a greater chance that Garcia could face Davis next.

'Tank' is coming off an impressive stoppage victory against Rolando Romero back in May at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Davis landed a devastating left hook to send Romero crashing into the ropes and forced the referee to stop the contest.

Watch Davis knock out Romero:

