"The winner of Usyk and Joshua" - Shelly Finkel outlays Deontay Wilder's ideal fight in boxing comeback

As Deontay Wilder prepares to make his comeback in the boxing ring, he is closely observing his potential opponents. Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel has claimed that the American is interested in facing the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2.

The Ukrainian and Brit are set to clash in their rematch on August 20, with many heavyweights hoping to land a fight with the winner.

'The Bronze Bomber' is still regarded as one of the most exciting competitors in the heavyweight division due to his devastating punching power. The American fell short against Tyson Fury twice but is still dangerous enough to defeat any of the other heavyweights.

During a recent interview with PlanetSport.com, Shelly Finkel was asked who Wilder's interested in facing next, to which he replied:

"Maybe the winner of Usyk and Joshua. I don't know what Fury is doing? Maybe if Joshua wins it's a huge fight in the UK [between Wilder and Joshua]. There's so many intangibles, so we're looking to see what happens in that fight [Usyk vs. Joshua]."

Finkel then added:

"I don't care what Fury says, we're waiting to see what he really wants to do because if he wants to fight the winner then he's going to get it. But after that, where are the top guys? There's only four real top guys in the heavyweights right now - Usyk, Joshua, Fury and Deontay [Wilder]."

View the tweet by talkSPORT's Michael Benson on Finkel's comments below:

What's the most realistic option for Deontay Wilder next?

There's still a lot of uncertainty in the heavyweight division currently, especially surrounding WBC Champion Tyson Fury. 'The Gypsy King' has claimed that he's retired but has also shown some contradictions.

There's a real possibility that Fury will be interested in facing the winner of the Usyk vs. Joshua fight to become the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion. This would make it difficult for Deontay Wilder to fight the winner of the August 20 bout.

However, Wilder could fight the loser, which would still be a mega fight. 'The Bronze Bomber' is also coming off the back of two consecutive and brutal defeats.

Another alternative could be Andy Ruiz Jr., who's on his path to returning to the top of the heavyweight division. Additionally, Joe Joyce, Daniel Dubois and Dillian Whyte are also good options.

