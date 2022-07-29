"We'd love to be along for the ride" - Showtime's Stephen Espinoza discusses future plans for Jake Paul

Showtime's Stephen Espinoza plans to work with Jake Paul for a long time.

'The Problem Child' is set to return on Showtime next month in his PPV bout against Hasim Rahman Jr. The bout is another big step up in the YouTube star's career, as he's set to headline the card at the historic Madison Square Garden venue in New York.

Beyond that, it is the third straight card that Paul has worked with Showtime. After fighting for Triller Fight Club during his first two bouts, the YouTuber signed with Showtime last year for his two-part series with Tyron Woodley.

It seems that the two sides will enjoy working together. Beyond next month's bout with Rahman Jr., Paul is set to fight with Showtime for a while. Executive Stephen Espinoza discussed the promotion's plans with the YouTuber in a recent interview with Chris Mannix.

In an appearance on Boxing with Chris Mannix, the Showtime executive revealed that the two sides are in it for the long haul. Espinoza stated:

“Our goal is to be in business with Jake long term. If that’s a Diaz fight, an Anderson Silva fight, if it’s a Mike Tyson fight, if it’s other professional boxers... As long as he’s doing credible boxing competitions, competitive fights, legitimate stuff that people have interest in, we’d love to be along for the ride.”

How many fights does Jake Paul have with Showtime?

It's not known how many fights Jake Paul currently has left with Showtime Boxing; however, it was publicly announced that he re-signed with them earlier this year.

Following his knockout of Tyron Woodley in December 2021, 'The Problem Child' became a free agent. He previously had a two-fight deal with the company that expired following his win last year.

After his contract expired, Paul was reportedly in talks with several potential promoters. Notably, the YouTube star participated in discussions to fight on DAZN pay-per-view, as he had recently worked with the company to promote the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor fight.

Furthermore, Paul had already fought on DAZN in the past: his debut against AnEsonGib in 2020. However, after months of speculation, the 25-year-old announced last month that he would be returning to Showtime.

While the terms of the deal aren't known, based off of Stephen Espinoza's comments, it's likely to be a long-term deal for 'The Problem Child'.

