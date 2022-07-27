"Rahman is too experienced" - Jake Paul's trainer reveals the New York State Athletic Commission was not keen on sanctioning the bout with Hasim Rahman Jr. 

Jake Paul’s trainer BJ Flores has claimed that the New York State Athletic Commission suggested that Jake Paul should explore other options than Hasim Rahman Jr.:

“The New York State Athletic Commission advised against it. They said Rahman was too experienced. Rahman had over 100 amateur fights and has 13 professional fights plus he’s used to fighting bigger guys. He grew up around boxing."

Hasim Rahman Jr is 12-1 as a professional fighter and will no doubt be the biggest test of Jake Paul’s professional career. Rahman Jr. also has an amateur boxing history unlike Paul’s previous opponents who were making their boxing debuts. Rahman Jr. Is the son of former heavyweight world champion Hasim Rahman.

Rahman made his mark on the world stage by upsetting Lennox Lewis to become a Unified World Heavyweight Champion. While Rahman lost the rematch. the first fight is forever etched in boxing history. Hasim Rahman would continue fighting up until 2014. By virtue of his father, Rahman Jr. has grown up around the sport of boxing.

Flores also discussed the one blemish on Rahman Jr.’s record:

“Rahman was beating a 20-0 undefeated heavyweight in Kenzie Morrison 4 rounds to 0 before the stoppage. It was 40-36 on all three scorecards. This is a dangerous fight.”

Hasim Rahman Jr. fought Kenzie Morrison, the son of Tommy Morrison in his last fight. In the bout, Rahman Jr. could be seen with his hands low throughout before Morrison took advantage of it in the fifth round.

In the fifth round of the bout, everything changed as Morrison constantly landed with the jab. The stoppage started after Rahman Jr. was tagged with a straight right.

Hasim Rahman Jr. was a late notice replacement after Tommy Fury backed out of fighting Jake Paul

Jake Paul was initially scheduled to fight Tommy Fury next. However, after a series of issues in the build-up to whether Tommy Fury's team would be allowed to enter the country, the fight was called off.

On the week of the first scheduled press conference, Fury claimed that he was unable to board a plane to the United States at Heathrow Airport. Paul then claimed Fury did not respond to messages from his team, and the fight was officially off.

This is the first time that Paul will be fighting a real pro boxer after his previous fights against UFC fighters, a basketball player, and a YouTuber.

Who wins the fight? 🥊 Eddie Hearn starts seeing Jake Paul as a real boxer...Paul will now face Hasim Rahman Jr., the first boxer he has faced in his professional boxing career.Who wins the fight? 🥊 Eddie Hearn starts seeing Jake Paul as a real boxer...🆚 Paul will now face Hasim Rahman Jr., the first boxer he has faced in his professional boxing career.✅ Who wins the fight? https://t.co/P2mYzl7muh

