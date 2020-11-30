How much did jake paul make in his fight against Nate Robinson?

YouTube sensation Jake Paul took on former basketball player Nate Robinson in the co-main event Saturday night's Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view but the pair took home only $600 for the fight. Yes, you read that right.

As reported by ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi, the California State Athletic Commission has announced a guaranteed minimum pay of just $100 per-round for the ex-NBA veteran and the YouTuber. However, Paul and Robinson are expected to make much more in endorsements and PPV shares from the event, which took place at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

Jake Paul registered a stunning second-round knockout victory over Robinson in the fight. This was Paul's second straight victory in professional boxing and he now has two knockout wins in two fights. Paul's KO of Robinson was so vicious that on getting hit, the latter fell face first on the canvas and initially lost consciousness.

Jake Paul wants a piece of the 'Conor McGregor pie'

Interestingly, following the fight, Jake Paul said that he wants to fight Conor McGregor and his teammate Dillon Danis up next. He claimed that he would call McGregor's manager Audie Attar to discuss the details of a potential fight and said that he will knock the Irishman out if and when the fight comes to fruition.

After knocking out former NBA star Nate Robinson tonight, @jakepaul says he wants @TheNotoriousMMA and/or @dillondanis next and predicts he’d knock both out. (📽 @triller) pic.twitter.com/eubdl9j3kE — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 29, 2020

There is a long list of opponents that I want, you know Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis. I’m going to knock them both out.

Well, this is not the first time that Jake Paul has expressed the desire to compete against McGregor inside the boxing ring. Ahead of his fight against Robinson, Paul claimed that he wants to knock out everyone in Conor McGregor's camp, starting with the latter's Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coach, Dillon Danis.

I’m going to beat up Dillon Danis who is from (Conor McGregor’s) camp. I want to KO everyone in Conor McGregor’s camp and then it’s time to fight McGregor. It’s going to happen.

Conor McGregor is set to return to action at UFC 257 on January 23 in a rematch against Dustin Poirier which is likely to take place at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi.