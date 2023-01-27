Tommy Fury recently suggested that he is open to fighting Logan Paul. It is worth noting that 'TNT' has been at odds with Paul's younger brother Jake Paul for a while now.

Fury was also scheduled to fight Jake Paul on two occasions previously but he ended up pulling out of the fight both times. However, the fight is being made for the third time and is reported to take place next month in February.

Ahead of his reported bout against Jake Paul, Tommy Fury sat down for an interview with Rob Moore to discuss a variety of topics. During the interview, he was asked about his willingness to fight Paul's older brother Logan Paul in the squared circle, to which he replied by saying:

"Money talks and bullsh*t walks basically is my answer to you know all of these YouTuber fights. If the price is right and you want me to fights somebody who can't fight, sign me up."

Watch Tommy Fury's interview below:

Eddie Hearn gives his prediction for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested that Jake Paul will most likely beat 'TNT' in their upcoming matchup. There has been a lot of anticipation ahead of their potential fight in February, with many believing that this will be the end of Paul's winning streak inside the squared circle.

However, Eddie Hearn isn't buying into that. According to Matchroom Boxing promoter Jake Paul should be a considerable favorite to win the fight. During a recent interview with IFL TV, Hearn stated that Jake Paul is levels above any fighter Tommy Fury has ever fought.

While suggesting that Fury hasn't looked good in his recent fights, Eddie Hearn said:

“I think it’s a good fight. Frighteningly, I make Jake quite a big favourite. It’s a 50/50 fight and in terms of levels... Jake Paul is levels above any fighter Tommy’s ever boxed – shows you his resume. I’ve watched some of Tommy, he hasn’t looked very good recently, but can he fight? If he’s actually a genuine prospect, he’ll beat Jake. If he’s not, he’ll get beat. I like the fight.”

Watch the interview below:

