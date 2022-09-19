Stephen Curry, Michael B. Jordan, Logan Paul, Nate Diaz - Celebrities who attended Canelo vs. GGG 3

Various celebrities, including NBA star Stephen Curry, trooped into the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night to witness Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin settle their rivalry.

NBA superstar Stephen Curry watched the fight from ringside. The Golden State Warriors' guard also visited Alvaree backstage after the fight.

Curry was also photographed doing his iconic “night night” celebration during the fight. The two-time NBA MVP is a known golf buddy of Alvarez.

Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan also graced the event with his presence. The actor is known for his boxing skills on the silver screen in the Creed movie series.

YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul was also present in the arena. In a ringside interview, 'The Maverick' answered whether he would return inside the squared circle anytime soon.

UFC star Nate Diaz, along with his entourage, was also in attendance.

Alvarez and Golovkin had locked horns on two previous occasions. Their first clash was in 2017 and ended in a split-decision draw. Their rematch in 2018 saw Alvarez winning via majority decision.

In their third and possibly last fight on Saturday night, Alvarez dominated for most of the fight to defeat Golovkin via unanimous decision. The Mexican superstar retained his Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship. Meanwhile, Golovkin, who is now 41 years old, is left to ponder the future of his legendary boxing career.

Stephen Curry shares thoughts on Canelo-GGG 3

Stephen Curry watched the trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin with his former teammate and now LA Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson.

In an interview with DAZN Boxing, Curry also gave his opinion on the fight. He said:

"It was an amazing fight, lot of skill, lot of history. You could tell they knew each other really well. GGG had, you know, little last-minute kind of rally, to try to get back in the fight, but Canelo was too much and the right guy won."

Curry and Golden State Warriors will look to defend their NBA title in the upcoming season. With several teams beefing up their lineups in the offseason, the Warriors will have a tall task ahead of them.

